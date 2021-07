Grand Park will host a month-long public art installation that applies an artistic lens to celebrate home and freedom from July 1-31. “Grand Park’s Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A.” will feature photography and video exhibitions, as well as a nighttime projection installation.

Located throughout different areas of Grand Park between Grand Avenue and North Broadway, the on-site programming will illuminate Los Angeles through civic pride, identity and engagement while narrating cornerstone stories of the American experience.

“Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A.” will take place in lieu of the annual Grand Park + The Music Center’s Fourth of July Block Party; the county’s largest free Independence Day celebration will return in 2022.

Grand Park will remain open on July 4 for Angelenos to enjoy the installations and the park’s lush gardens and grassy areas.

However, there will be no live events, including the traditional fireworks show, occurring that day as the county finalizes its master reopening plan that will allow the park to resume more large-scale events.

“Rather than a one-day event, Grand Park is marking the July 4 holiday with a monthlong celebration with ‘Grand Park’s Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A.’ The public art installations highlight the people and places of Los Angeles County and our diverse interests and serve as inspiration behind our collective longing for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of the Music Center, said. “Our Grand Park team has curated a multitude of arts experiences to inform and celebrate our community while allowing Angelenos to ease back into summer routines, including relaxing in the park on warm days or strolling through its beautiful green spaces on cool evenings.”

Grand Park is located at 200 N. Grand Ave. For information, musiccenter.org.