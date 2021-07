American Cinematheque is hosting a virtual discussion titled “Black Identity Through Television” on Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m. The live virtual panel will be moderated by Gil Robertson, president of the African American Film Critics Association, and will include panelists Stephanie Allain, Steven Canals, Cierra Glaude, Little Marvin and Patrik Ian-Polk. The discussion will examine the diversity within Black identity through the panelists’ distinguished careers in television. In preparation for the panel, recommended viewing includes “Dear White People” (Netflix), “Pose” (FX), “P-Valley” (Starz), “Queen Sugar” (OWN) and “Them” (Amazon Prime). americancinematheque.com.