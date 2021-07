The Milken Scholars, a joint initiative of the Milken Institute and the Milken Family Foundation, has chosen 11 students from Los Angeles for its 2021 scholarship program after a rigorous nomination, application and interview process.

Open to college-bound high school seniors in Washington, D.C., New York City and Los Angeles County, Milken Scholars are selected based on academic performance, community service, leadership and their ability to persevere in the face of challenges.

The 2021 Los Angeles Milken Scholars are Enrique Cabrera, Verbum Dei High School (University of Southern California); Brayant De Leon-Duarte, South East High School (University of Chicago); Addison Lee, Archer School for Girls (University of California, Berkeley); Abigail Maemoto, Palos Verdes High School (Stanford University); Mihret Melaku, New Roads School (Harvard University); Bryant Mendez-Melchor, California High School (Stanford University); Joshua Pereira, Granada Hills Charter High School (Massachusetts Institute of Technology); Antonio Preciado, Inglewood Charter High School (Stanford University); Fernando Rax Lopez, Nogales High School (Vassar College); Victoria Taylor, Santa Monica High School (University of California, Los Angeles); and Nathan Varghese, Gretchen Whitney High School (University of Houston).

Mike Milken and his wife, Lori, founded the Milken Scholars Program in 1989 to promote and assist young people as they navigate the transitions from high school to college and from college to graduate school or the world of work. Recipients receive a $10,000 scholarship and gain a lifelong support system that includes ongoing career-related counseling, assistance in securing internships, opportunities for community service and a fund to assist their pursuit of post-undergraduate career goals.

“For more than three decades, the Milken Scholars have inspired us with their achievements, leadership and dedication to community service,” Mike Milken said. “At this difficult time for our nation, we know that they – like all the scholars over the years – will be lifelong leaders for a better world. Whether they become doctors, research scientists, educators, entrepreneurs or diplomats, the common denominator of Milken Scholars is a genuine sense of service.”

For information, visit milkenscholars.org.