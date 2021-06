The UCLA Center for the Study of Women presents “Assembling/Reassembling,” a panel discussion on Thursday, June 24, from 1 to 2 p.m., via Zoom. The discussion will focus on the history and current state of independent press and self-publishing by women artists using books as an art form. Though increasingly active in California publishing over the last century, women have not always been as recognized as much their contributions deserve, according to the UCLA Center for the Study of Women. The panel will address ways in which women artists and publications create a distinct discourse. Admission is free but registration is required. eventbrite.com/e/assemblingreassembling-why-books-now-tickets-148269555231.