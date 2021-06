All Peoples Community Center will raise funds to support COVID-19 relief with its “Sip and Support” virtual wine tasting fundraiser on Friday, June 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom. The festivities will include wine tasting, music and community videos. The event will be hosted by Drew Powell. Tickets are $100 and include three bottles of wine that will be mailed to donors. Proceeds benefit All Peoples Community Center programs for low-income children, youth and families. allpeoplescc.org.