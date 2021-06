As West Hollywood, the region and the state move toward a full reopening following strict COVID-19 guidelines, many music and entertainment venues are still making plans after months of related closures.

The city of West Hollywood will keep offerings virtual this summer with the WeHo Sounds Free Virtual Concert Series. Concerts will take place on the third Friday of each month through September on a livestream platform. Visit weho.org/wehosounds for links to concerts.

The virtual series will kick-off on Friday, June 18, at 6 p.m. with Ryan Porter & Friends. Los Angeles native trombonist Porter has released four self-titled albums, and has played and recorded with artists such as Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Thundercat, Kamasi Washington and Kendrick Lamar.

Crawford, a young group from Hollywood, will perform on Friday, July 16, at 6 p.m. Created by a group of friends who met at Musicians Institute, Crawford brings people together through recorded music, live performances and community building. The group lists one of its greatest achievements as producing Spill The Tea, a monthly gathering in which a vibrant community is created through music and art.

Grammy award-winning pianist John Beasley performs with his “4Tet” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. Beasley has performed with Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, Chaka Khan, Queen Latifah and Dianne Reeves. He has a dozen albums and has also worked on film and TV projects including “1917,” “Finding Nemo,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

Buyepongo will perform on Friday, Sept. 17, 2 at 6 p.m. With roots in South and Central America, Buyepongo draws heavily from the Latino and Afro-Indigenous musical culture. Taking cues from traditional roots music of Colombia, Haiti, Belize, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, Buyepongo creates a vibrant polyrhythmic sound fusing merengue, punta, cumbia and other styles.

For information, visit weho.org/wehosounds.