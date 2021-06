The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, is planning to reopen THEBlvd on June 4. Enjoy the fresh local California cuisine under airy, lofty ceilings or out on the patio overlooking world-famous Rodeo Drive. All-day dining is offered and the menu will be similar to the THEBlvd Privé, a pop-up outdoor dining experience that will remain open until June 3. A large selection of wine, beer, cocktails and Ruinart Champagne is also offered. The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, is located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd. For information, call (310)275-5200, or visit theblvdrestaurant.com.