CAP UCLA will hold “The Plastic Bag Store” by Robin Frohardt, an immersive film experience running from Wednesday, June 30, through Sunday, July 11. “The Plastic Bag Store” is a humorous presentation intended to encourage viewers to consider the permanence of plastic. Tickets are $35 and reservations are required. See schedule for showtimes. cap.ucla.edu/landing/plastic_bag_store_installation.