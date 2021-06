Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced details of the 2021 summer season at the Ford, marking the return to live in-person performances at the historic venue. From July 30 through Oct. 31, the upcoming season is the venue’s first under the stewardship of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. Programs throughout the season will welcome back to the Ford many artists long associated with the venue, while introducing an exciting new array of multicultural and multidisciplinary talent, including music legends and local acts.

Performers include the Improvised Shakespeare Company, Father John Misty with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Cécile McLorin Salvant and Patti Smith.

“It is so thrilling to finally get to announce our first concerts and events at the Ford after this past year,” said Cynthia Fuentes, director of the Ford. “We wanted this season to be a celebration bringing together the communities that make Los Angeles unlike any other city. Our season features many artists with long histories at the Ford, emerging new artists and musical legends. Taken together, we hope this season honors the Ford’s tradition of inclusion and community-centered programming while offering some new ideas, bringing even more people in to enjoy this historic venue.”

Established in 1920 and recently improved and enhanced through an $80 million renovation project, this will be the first season in which the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association operates and programs the Ford under the terms of an agreement finalized with the County of Los Angeles in 2019. The association also operates and programs the renowned Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Ford’s sister venue the Hollywood Bowl, and the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center opening in August 2021.

“The Ford’s 2021 summer season is making a dramatic entrance, not only making a comeback from COVID-19 but also kicking off its first season programmed in partnership with the organizational resources and artistic expertise of the LA Phil,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, 3rd District. “I’m really excited about these diverse performances, featuring L.A.’s own spectacular homegrown talent in tandem with renowned performers from around the country and around the world.”

The season will begin with two weeks of free performances for the public with music ranging from pop to classical, and improvisational theater to taiko drumming.

The Ford’s centennial season, will be celebrated in 2022.

For information, visit theford.com.