The Phoenix and the AT Center will host a sober Pride event on June 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate being out, proud and sober. The event will include performers, games, a DJ, food, fun and surprises. Funds will support the Phoenix’s new program at the AT Center. Tickets are $10. 1773 Griffith Park Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/pride-health-a-sober-pride-event-and-fundraiser-tickets-157287728831.