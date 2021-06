Center Theatre Group is marking the ninth anniversary of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) on June 15 with “WET: A DACAmented Journey,” a production written and performed by Alex Alpharaoh that will be shown online.

The production will be available for a free sneak peek on June 15 from 5 p.m. to midnight by visiting ctgla.org/dacamented. It runs from June 18 through July 16. The video will remain free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters throughout the run. Viewing is $10 for all others.

Center Theatre Group will also hold a live panel discussion on June 15, at 4 p.m. about the impact of ever shifting U.S. immigration laws and policies on individuals and communities.

“WET: A DACAmented Journey” is a true story of what it means to be an American in every sense of the word except one: on paper. Award-winning actor, director and spoken word artist Alpharaoh knows firsthand the emotional and psychological hardship and risked his own freedom to share his story in a nationwide tour. Filmed at the Kirk Douglas Theatre for a presentation on Center Theatre Group’s Digital Stage, “WET” takes audiences between hilarity and heartbreak on one man’s travels to a home country he had never known as part of his relentless journey to become a documented citizen of the United States.

Center Theatre Group is a nonprofit theater company based in Los Angeles. The company presents seasons at the Mark Taper Forum and Ahmanson Theatre at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles, and the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. For information, visit ctgla.org/dacamented.