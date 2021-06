The city of Beverly Hills recently announced that vaccinated individuals may visit City Hall without face coverings, in alignment with Los Angeles County and state of California guidelines.

However, Beverly Hills Community Services Department programs and facilities must continue to follow the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s latest directive requiring face masks in facilities and indoor settings where youth programs are held. Youth programs will require face masks regardless of vaccination status to protect children 12 and under.

Facilities requiring masks include the Beverly Hills Public Library, La Cienega Park Community and Tennis centers, the Roxbury Park Community Center and all other preschools, adventure camps, summer camps and other child care and youth settings.

“Our library and community centers are the homes to many of our treasured youth-based programs and as such, regulated under stricter guidelines,” said Jenny Rogers, community services director for the city of Beverly Hills. “We look forward to future updates from L.A. County and [the] state of California that will allow us to welcome everyone back mask-free. Until that day, we ask for the continued patience and support of our community while we work together to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

For information, call (310)550-4680 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit beverlyhills.org/coronavirus.