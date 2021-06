“Macbeth: A Virtual Live-Action Graphic Novel” will be presented by Shakespeare Center L.A. from Thursday, June 24, through Sunday, June 27. Directed by Ben Donenberg, the one-hour online performance will bring Shakespeare’s play to life as a graphic novel. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on June 24 and 25, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on June 26 and 27. Tickets are $25. shakespearecenter.org/Macbeth.