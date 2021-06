The Los Angeles Unified School District on June 16 announced the launch of a campaign called Permission Slip with support from social-media influencers such as Kison Kee, Parker Pannell and Xolo Maridueña to bolster school efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to students ages 12 and older.

Maridueña, best known for his portrayal of Miguel Diaz in the Netflix TV series “Cobra Kai,” and the other influencers will participate through viral video content across all major social media platforms as well as produced campaign advertisements.

Created in partnership with Sera Collection and SnapNurse, Permission Slip is a health and lifestyle brand that encourages and empowers students to take an active role in their personal decisions. Launching with the mantra, “Give Yourself Permission to ________,” the campaign aims to emphasize the impact that vaccinations have on students’ desires to return to pre-COVID activities and social events.

“Vaccinating children is an important part of the path to recovery,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

“We have undertaken the most ambitious effort in the nation to vaccinate school-age children. Students play an important role in the decision to be vaccinated and people like Xolo will help encourage conversation and engagement on the topic.”

The Permission Slip campaign spotlights real students sharing their personal stories and aspirations through TikTok videos, both self-produced and co-created at small green door’s Extended Reality studio in East Los Angeles in conjunction with Gen Z media agency Trndsttrs.

For information, visit lausd.net.