The Los Angeles Public Library has announced the reopening of 20 additional branch libraries, the latest step in its phased reopening process.

The reopening will bring the total number open throughout the city to 70 branches. Local libraries that have reopened include the John C. Fremont Branch Library, 6121 Melrose Ave.; the Fairfax Brach Library, 161 S. Gardner St.; the Will and Ariel Durant Branch Library, 7140 W. Sunset Blvd.; and the Memorial Branch Library, 4625 W. Olympic Blvd. Three remaining library branches will remain closed for maintenance.

The West Hollywood and Beverly Hills libraries have reopened as well, although they are not part of the Los Angeles Public Library system.

The 70 libraries will offer services such as quick browsing, computer access, pick-up of holds and mobile printing orders, and checking out of materials. At locations that offered “Library to Go” outside pick-up service during the pandemic, patrons will collect their materials inside the libraries. For continued health and safety, masks must be worn at all libraries.

The latest phase of reopening aims to gradually restore library services following the closure of all branches last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A recipient of the nation’s highest honor for library service, the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population in the nation. Its collection of more than six million books is accessible by visiting lapl.org.