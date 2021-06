The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles and Korean traditional music artist Seo-Yoon Jang present a special online project titled “English Pansori Series-Korean Traditional Music 101” available every second and fourth Wednesday through Aug. 25, on the KCCLA YouTube channel.

The video will help audiences understand and enjoy pansori, one of the main vocal genres of Korean traditional music. Pansori includes musical works and narrative songs, storytelling and body movements. “Gosu,” a drum player, accompanies a singer with “buk,” a barrel drum. The audience imagines the scene, its circumstances and characters based on the singer’s explanation.

For information, and to view other Korean music and dance performances, visit kccla.org.