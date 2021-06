Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival is holding “Hot Off The Press” celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, at 5 p.m., via Zoom. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Texas was forced to free slaves, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The 13th Amendment was also enacted in 1865, abolishing slavery. Hosted by Juliette Jeffers (“Chicago Med,” “All Rise”) and Jessica Lynn Johnson (“Soaring Solo Salon,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”), the program will feature music, dance and poetry. Suggested donation is $10. RSVP required. lawtf.org.