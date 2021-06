Japan Foundation Los Angeles is holding an online screening of the film “Words Can’t Go There” on Saturday, June 12, ad Sunday, June 13, at 7 p.m. This film is a feature-length documentary exploring the story of California surfer turned Japanese shakuhachi flute master John “Kaizan” Neptune. The film examines what it takes to cross cultural borders and become a master of the traditional Japanese art form. Neptune has lived in Japan for over 40 years, focusing on the shakuhachi to further delve into the infinite possibilities of sound.