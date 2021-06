Immaculate Heart recognized Juneteenth, a new a federal holiday on June 19 commemorating the end of slavery, with a jubilee event to launch the school’s new Immaculate Heart Black Student Leadership Academy and Council.

Planning for the Juneteenth Jubilee had been underway for weeks, and IH students, families, faculty, staff and friends gathered on the campus’ field on June 19 for the festivities, which included student presentations, performances by the Devotion Gospel Choir from Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church and pop-up booths from local Black-owned businesses Malik Books and Mylette Nora Textiles. In opening remarks, Dr. Staci Ma, an educator and alumna of Immaculate Heart’s class of 1982, recalled how her experience at the school empowered her as a young woman. Ma also expressed her excitement about how the new Black Student Leadership Academy will provide more support and opportunities for Immaculate Heart’s Black students in grades 6-12.

Ma introduced fellow council members overseeing the Black Student Leadership Academy, including attendance clerk Carol Cobbs, admissions coordinator Karlyn Johnson Brown and librarian Tracie Thomas. The formal ceremony also featured student presenters. Senior Samara Holloway, who will serve as Immaculate Heart High School’s student body president next year, read “Black Girls Rising,” a poem from Renée Watson’s novel “Piecing Me Together.” Immaculate Heart Middle School eighth graders Jade Jackson and Lola Jefferson reflected on what Juneteenth meant to them and its impact on their families.

Following the program, lunch was served, the students played games and the vendors offered special products. Books was joined by guest authors Antoine Bandele and Kaliaya Dews for book signings and Mylette Nora Textiles, owned and operated by award-winning costume designer Mylette Nora, offered designer masks and items in the From the Heart Doggie Wear line.

Immaculate Heart High School Principal Naemah Morris said she looked forward to seeing everyone next year for the second annual Juneteenth Jubilee.

“At Immaculate Heart, when you do something once, it becomes a tradition,” Morris said. “So, I’m sure that a hundred years from now, they’ll be looking back at this first jubilee and celebrating this fantastic event.”

Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School is located at 5515 Franklin Ave. For information, visit immaculateheart.org.