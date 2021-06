Enjoy a wide-ranging conversation between Rick West, outgoing president and CEO of the Autry Museum of the American West, and Lonnie G. Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian In-stitution, on Thursday, June 24, at 4 p.m. West is retiring from the Autry at the end of June, and the event celebrates his legacy at the museum and beyond. Bunch will interview and honor West during the live virtual session, which will also include longtime friends and colleagues. Admission is free but advance registration is required. theautry.org.