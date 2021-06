Hollywood Temple Beth El is holding small services in person and is making them available for viewing online.

The services are held on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chairs are arranged in the temple’s lobby, sufficiently distanced per the county’s current health and safety guidelines. Fresh air is provided for ventilation and participants are asked to continue to wear masks until the county relaxes restrictions. The temple also requests that attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The services are led by Norbert Weinberg, senior rabbi at Hollywood Temple Beth El, 1317 N. Crescent Heights Blvd. The services are also live streamed on zoom for members, and simultaneously on Facebook and YouTube for public viewing. For information, visit facebook.com/htbel/live and youtube.com/channel/UCUIqJSPikcnCs0-7vD2PWww.