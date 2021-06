Join friends for Hollywood Mystery Quest, a fun interactive scavenger hunt on Monday, June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Eastown Paseo on Hollywood Boulevard. Compete in teams of two to four to solve clues and win prizes. The event follows the premise that participants are members of the Supervillains, a band of questionable character, who are converging on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Unbeknownst to one another, each intends to steal one of the Hollywood stars, but a rival band has beaten them to it. Participants must work together to discover the name of the culprits and the location of the star. Tickets are $20. 6201 Hollywood Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/hollywood-music-mystery-tickets-158176402879.