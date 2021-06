The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, is the longtime home of Huntington Meats and Sausage, an old-fashioned butcher shop.

The shop offers a variety of roasts, steaks and chops, and a large selection of sausages. Huntington Meats also features Nancy Silverton’s Special Burger Blend, named for the renowned local chef and based on her own recipe, and the shop is one of the city’s exclusive purveyors of Harris Ranch meats. Marinated carne asada and sweet country pork kabobs are perfect for the grill. The friendly butchers are knowledgeable and always willing to share preparation tips.

Just in time for barbecue season, Huntington Meats and Sausage presents the “Thrill of the Grill” offering everything needed to fire up the grill for a backyard cookout. Wood chips for smoking, hardwood charcoal and firewood logs are available. A variety of sauces and seasonings to add distinct flavor to your barbecue feast are also available.

Huntington Meats and Sausage is located at the Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. Third St. For information, (323)938-5383, or visit huntingtonmeats.com.