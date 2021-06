The Grammy Museum announced on June 10 that 81 high-school students from 67 U.S. cities across 17 states have been selected as participants in the 17th annual Grammy Camp program. All Time Low, Echosmith, and the War and Treaty will be this year’s guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held virtually from July 20-24.

“Grammy Camp is a prime example of the Grammy Museum’s mission and education initiatives,” said Michael Sticka, president of the Grammy Museum. “While the program will be a virtual experience again this year, it remains one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continues to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry.”

Grammy Camp has historically taken place in Los Angeles as a five-day summer music experience. This year, in light of COVID-19, Grammy Camp will be a virtual interactive experience via digital conferencing. Focusing on all aspects of commercial music, this unique opportunity provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive, creative online environment. The program features seven music career tracks: Audio Engineering, Electronic Music Production, Music Business, Music Journalism, Songwriting, Vocal Performance and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and/or performances.

Applications for Grammy Camp 2022 will be available in August at grammyintheschools.com.

For information, visit grammymuseum.org.