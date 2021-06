The Fowler Museum at UCLA will reopen on Thursday, July 1, with two new exhibitions.

New hours will be from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. The Fowler is following health and safety guidelines issued by the state of California, Los Angeles County and UCLA. Face masks are required of all visitors and staff.

The museum will present “The Map and the Territory: 100 Years of Collecting at UCLA” and “Photo Cameroon: Studio Portraiture, 1970s-1990s.” “The Map and the Territory” runs through Oct. 24 and is a collaboration with the Hammer Museum and the UCLA Library. It features works from 13 collections across the UCLA campus. Originally conceived in celebration of UCLA’s 2020 Centennial, the exhibition’s opening was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition offers insight into the importance of the collections in the history of UCLA. The juxtaposition of rare books and manuscripts, historic prints, contemporary paintings and drawings, animations, ceramics, musical instruments, avian specimens, meteorites and other objects allows visitors to reflect on the past, broaden perspectives and learn about the collections.

“Photo Cameroon” is the first exhibition to extensively explore the work of Cameroonian photographers Jacques Toussele, Joseph Chila and Samuel Finlak. Along with their well-known counterparts in Mali and Senegal, the artists embodied the “Golden Age” of studio portraiture in West Africa. Combining technical proficiency with an imaginative and at times playful eye, the photographers fueled their clients’ desire to be represented and seen in the versatile medium of photography.

More than 100 black and white photographs will be on view. Selected from the three artists’ archives, the photographs illuminate the aspirations, allegiances and beliefs of Cameroonians in the post-independence era. Divided into six thematic sections, the exhibition reveals the dynamic studio spaces used to create civic and individual identity.

The Fowler Museum at UCLA is located at 308 Charles E. Young Drive North. For information, visit fowler.ucla.edu.