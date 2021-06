The Original Farmers Market is offering benefits for anyone who gets vaccinated in front of the market’s clock tower on June 9. The vaccinations are offered in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Rite Aid.

People who get vaccinated between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. will receive a free all-day parking pass and a Farmers Market tote bag, and they will also be entered into a drawing for more great prizes, including a $500 Farmers Market gift certificate or one of 10 $100 Farmers Market gift certificates, which can be redeemed at any Farmers Market merchant. All gift cards include a free all-day parking pass. Drawings for Farmers Market gift certificates will take place July 5.

In addition, those who receive vaccinations are eligible for the $1.5 million and $50,000 cash prizes offered by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state of California.

COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of insurance, immigration status or residency. Please bring an ID to the event.

Appointments can be made at farmersmarketla.com/events/covid-19-vaccine-clinic, but walk-ups are welcome, too.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone age 12 and up, though people under 18 must come with a parent or guardian. For the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, the second dose will be available on June 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Farmers Market.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win.