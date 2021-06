Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre presents “Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)” from June 25-July 6. This first week of the film’s U.S. theatrical run is being shown as a limited engagement at the El Capitan Theatre.

El Capitan guests will be able to see a display of Harlem Cultural Festival memorabilia and receive a mini poster, while supplies last.

Daily showtimes for “Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)” are 10 a.m. and 1:15, 4:30 and 7:45 p.m.

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of the Roots presents a powerful and transporting documentary – part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten – until now. “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history to spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, the 5th Dimension and more.

“Summer of Soul” is rated PG-13 for some disturbing images, smoking and brief drug material.

Tickets are on sale at elcapitantickets.com and at fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are available by reservation and are $18.