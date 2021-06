Echo Theater Company will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a virtual party on Thursday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. The celebration will feature monologues by playwrights Boni B. Alvarez, Bekah Brunstetter, Jessica Goldberg, Hilly Hicks, David Ives, David Lindsay-Abaire and Sarah Ruhl, performed by actors including Enrico Colantoni, Marin Hinkle, Brent Jennings, Megan Ketch, Hamish Linklater and James Tupper. Tickets start at $25. echotheatercompany.com.