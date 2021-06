East West Players, the nation’s largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, presents Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre’s “1 Hour Photo,” written and performed by Tetsuro, running online from Saturday, June 12, through Sunday, June 20. “1 Hour Photo” is the true story of a Japanese Canadian man’s quest for beauty during a difficult period, as he journeys from finding love in a World War II incarceration camp to rebuilding his life as a scientist, businessman and father. The production uses intricately crafted miniatures to explore Mas Yamamoto’s life during and after internment. A discussion with Shigematsu is included. Tickets are $34.99. eastwestplayers.org.