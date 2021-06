The Los Angeles Unified School District has expanded an effort to provide affordable housing for teachers, staff and their families so they can live in the communities in which they work.

“Creating affordable housing for teachers and school staff will allow them to live in the community alongside those they serve, fostering a stronger bond with students and their families,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

The LAUSD previously worked with affordable housing developers to build three projects where district employees receive priority in leasing the units, including Selma Community Housing near elementary schools in Hollywood.

“Cafeteria workers, custodians [and] playground aides remain among the most underpaid and undervalued in our schools leaving them to bear the brunt of our city’s housing crisis,” SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias said. “Los Angeles Unified’s effort to expand housing for these employees will tremendously improve the lives of hundreds of essential workers.”

For information, visit lausd.net.