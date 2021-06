The Colburn School has named the first national cohort of its recently expanded Fortissima program. Part of the Colburn’s Center for Innovation and Community Impact, Fortissima is an artistic and leadership development program in classical music for high school age young women from underrepresented groups who demonstrate excellence on an orchestral instrument and have an interest in pursuing a career in music.

The 2021 Fortissima Fellows are Genesis Garay, a 16-year-old trumpet player from Los Angeles; Leah Marcelle, a 16-year-old pianist from Los Angeles; Gabriela Salvador Riera, a 14-year-old violinist from Wilmington, Delaware; Suubi Laurent, a 14-year-old cellist from Attleboro, Massachusetts; and Anagha Kapsi, a 15-year-old violinist from Exton, Pennsylvania. The group also includes Leena Hocutt Duarte, a 17-year-old violinist from Cary, North Carolina; Valeria Serrano, a 17-year-old viola player from Arlington, Virginia; Bianca Quddus, a 14-year-old clarinetist from Richmond Hill, New York; Lauren Edwards, a 16-year-old violinist from Owings Mills, Maryland; and Esme Arias Kim, a 15-year-old violinist from Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Fortissima’s innovative leadership curriculum, paired with rigorous artistic development and one-on-one mentorship, is intended to inspire and empower young women from underrepresented groups to pursue professional training and careers in the classical music field. The six-month program will begin online with leadership curriculum and one-on-one mentorship, and will culminate in a week-long residential intensive on the Colburn campus from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6. The program is free for participants.

For information, visit colburnschool.edu/fortissimo.