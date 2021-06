The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will provide free lunches through Aug. 9 to teens and children 18 and under at city parks sites. The summer free Grab and Go walk-up style meals will be available for pick-up. Meal pick-up times vary by location.

In the local area, facilities where meals will be provided include the Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center, 7600 Beverly Blvd.; Hollywood Recreation Center, 1122 Cole Ave.; Poinsettia Recreation Center, 7341 Willoughby Ave.; and Yucca Park Community Center, 6671 Yucca St.

The goal of the Summer Food Service Program is to ensure children receive at least one nutritious and balanced meal when school is not in session. The lunch menu will include healthy food options such as fresh deli sandwiches, salads, milk and a serving of fresh fruit or vegetables. The lunches meet all United States Department of Agriculture nutrition standards and complies with the city’s Good Food Purchasing Policy.

“We are incredibly thankful for the Summer Food Service Program, which provides reliable and nutritious meals throughout the summer months,” Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks General Manager Mike Shull said. “We encourage children and teens to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The summer lunch program is funded by the USDA and is administered by the California Department of Education.

For information and to find participating park locations, call (818)346-2700, or visit laparks.org/foodprogram.