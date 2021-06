Chalk Repertory Theatre, with funding from the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, is launching a new audio play series titled “Chalk Lines” on Saturday, June 19. Five short plays using immersive audio storytelling will bring to life unsung landmarks in Los Angeles City Council districts 8, 9 and 10, including the Metro Expo Line, Leimert Park, Historic West Adams and Exposition Park. “Chalk Lines” can be viewed free online or at each site with a mobile device beginning on June 19. Donations are encouraged. chalkrep.com.