Santa Monica Playhouse has announced the return of the Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre running from Sunday, June 27, through Sunday, July 18. While the theater remains closed due to COVID-19, the encore festival will feature audience favorites from past years. All shows will be live-streamed. “How To Live Like a Millionaire,” written and performed by Marilyn Anderson, will be shown on June 27 at 5 p.m. “MAMAISMS,” produced and performed by Sonia Jackson, will be shown on July 9 at 6 p.m. “Geronimo,” written by Janelle Meraz Hooper and starring Rudy Ramos, will be aired on July 11, at 6 p.m. “Rose Petals and Ashes,” written and performed by Bill Berry, will be shown on July 18, at 5:30 p.m. To view the programs, visit santamonicaplayhouse.com/thebffencore.html.