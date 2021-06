The BHHS Literary Magazine is back for round two. The second year of the publication – started last year after a five-year absence left by its predecessor, the Norman Review – was published earlier this month.

Last year’s inaugural issue was helmed by Jackson Lanzer, with assistance from classmates Sam Wolf and London Anderson. This year, the now-graduated seniors were joined by multiple fellow students, Lanzer said.

“This year was great because we had nine people on the editorial staff and 10 contributors,” Lanzer said. “We got to have tons of different viewpoints, tons of different stories, tons of different perspectives.”

Similar to the first issue, the second edition of the BHHS Literary Magazine showed the pandemic’s impact, though this year’s version highlighted the mental health issues that many students were experiencing.

“We never really set a specific theme, but a theme kind of developed over the year,” Lanzer said. “Last year, it was almost a theme of hope because it was at the beginning of the pandemic, but this year, you could really see a theme of kind of despair … It’s almost like the magazine is a time capsule from the height of the pandemic. It’s every writer’s struggles with the pandemic, and it’s kind of a depressing theme, because every story you read is dealing with struggling or despair or sadness with the pandemic.”

“I think most people were dealing with [the pandemic],” Wolf added. “Most pieces had to do with something, if not isolation, then something a little less cheery, a little more down, which is fine. But you could definitely see the pandemic coming through in the themes of this magazine.”

The new issue also featured original photography, including cover art by Nathaniel Gamboa, whose photo of his brother, Andrew Gamboa, sporting a coat and tie with bare feet in front of a computer, encapsulated a pandemic experience common to many people working or studying at home.

“He was all dressed up, and I loved the irony of his bare feet,” Nathaniel Gamboa said. “It just looked nice. That’s how I kind of choose what photos to take and what to shoot. Him being in that natural state, I felt a lot of people could relate to it. Plus, it was framed well and had lighting in that situation.”

Now that the second issue is out, Lanzer and the other graduated seniors are looking to pass down the publication to younger students. There are four candidates for the next editor in chief, “all of whom have editorial experience,” Lanzer pointed out.

“It’s kind of mixed feelings, because on the one hand, I’m really excited that it does have a future, but on the other hand, it’s almost like leaving behind your child,” Lanzer said. “I spent so much time on the magazine that to leave it behind is kind of rough. I have so many emotions and hard work and memories with that magazine, so it’s great to see that it’s going to continue, but it’s sad that I’m not going to be part of it.”

Wolf said he was happy to offer younger students “a great opportunity” for teens to express themselves creatively.

“It’s definitely an amazing feeling that there are going to be people who are going to take this forward,” he said. “I think we have some underclassmen who are going to be leading the magazine next year and provide people a voice, to put their ideas on something. It’s just a great opportunity in general.”

Kate Lewis, a rising senior, contributed poems to the second edition of the BHHS Literary Magazine and plans to work on next year’s edition as well. Lewis said it’s “a great honor and kind of scary” to be in charge of carrying on the legacy of the magazine, but she hopes to put into practice some of the writing, editing and leadership skills she picked up working on this year’s edition.

The magazine is “a safe space” for BHHS students looking to share their writing, and that’s an aspect she plans to emphasize next year.

“Brainstorming and coming up with ideas and collaborating is really important,” Lewis said. “I hope I can carry that on and [other students] can be comfortable with their writing. Just because you’re young doesn’t mean you don’t have a voice or don’t have something to add.”

To view the magazine, visit thebhhsmagazine.wordpress.com/current-issue.