At the beginning of the pandemic, an infectious disease physician and community health specialist, Dr. MarkAlain Dery and Dr. Eric Griggs, sought to combat misinformation about COVID-19 through a daily podcast and livestream. Now, their “NoiseFilter” show is coming to life as a fascinating animated series. The first episode is now available for viewing on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=VQiESFpq65g.

Dery and Griggs’ federally funded “NoiseFilter” podcast and live show analyzes data, dispels myths and shares expert knowledge about COVID-19. The two public health advocates have been championing health initiatives in New Orleans for more than four years together, and their talk show broadcasts on Pacifica Network with over 200 affiliate radio stations, as well as 102.3 FM WHIV-LP, a human rights community radio station founded by Dery.

In Episode 1, Dery and Griggs journey through the human body to explain how mRNA vaccines stimulate the immune system to fight COVID-19. In the forthcoming episode set to be released next month, Dery and Griggs explore COVID-19 variants through fairy tale analogies. The compelling imagery and entertaining storytelling turn complex scientific matters into digestible lessons intended for viewers without a background in infectious disease.

“Using animation to explain immunizations seemed like the perfect direction for me and Doc Griggs,” Dery said. “We have a long history of using humor and stories to explain dense medical concepts. Whimsical animations rooted in scientific data is the next step in our mission to reduce vaccine hesitancy.”

At the end of 2020, Dery and Griggs began working with Gigantic Fantastic, an educational production company, to begin conceptualizing the videos. In January, they teamed up with FableVision Studios, a multi-media production company specializing in positive storytelling and interactive technologies, for support with design, in scriptwriting, designing storyboards and full animation production.

The show is produced by David Roston, a Miracle Mile resident and alumnus of Beverly Hills High School.

“We are trying to push this video to as many people as possible,” Roston said. “This is a crucial time to educate high schoolers and college-level students about vaccines, and this video series is a fun and informative way to do so.”

Griggs also emphasized another aim of the videos, the need for more diversity in medicine.

“Hopefully these videos spark the interest of students of color to explore STEM when they see a black doctor on screen,” he said. “The impact of these videos can be tremendous – not only in promoting vaccinations, but also empowering younger generations to study medicine and public health.”