Robertson Art Zone is holding a 10-week Art Summer Camp from Monday, June 14, through Friday, Aug 20. The camp for children ages 5-12 is held Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities focus on a different region of the world each week. Parents can register children for a single week, multiple weeks or the full 10-week session. Classes are $450 per week. 1101 S. Robertson Blvd., Ste. 104. robertsonartzone.com.