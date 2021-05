The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association will host its annual Beastly Ball fundraiser virtually on Saturday, June 5, at 6 p.m.

The event, celebrating its 51st anniversary in 2021, started as a Hollywood gala and has evolved into a virtual celebration that invites viewers from around the world to support the Los Angeles Zoo. Actor, comedian and television personality Joel McHale will host the Beastly Ball, which will honor the philanthropic work of actor Jackie Chan and actress Leila George. The event includes celebrity guests, animal moments, an online auction and musical performances by Weezer, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, Slash with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen and Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo and poet Christopher Simms reading “The Return of the Earth/She.”

Guests can watch the livestreamed event free and participate in the silent auction by visiting lazoo.org/beastlyball.

Tax-deductible patron packages start at $1,500. Patron package donors of $10,000 and more will receive a hand-delivered zoo-themed bag with Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirits, John Kelly Chocolates and Imagery Wine Estate wines and a multi-course meal provided by chefs Keith Corbin and Daniel Patterson, of Alta Adams.

“Last year, more than 21,000 people from around the globe joined the celebration, making it our biggest and wildest party to date,” GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said. “And with Joel McHale returning to host the event, it is guaranteed to be a laughter-filled evening of philanthropy, fun, favorite animals and fabulous celebrity friends.”

Chan, a worldwide film sensation, whose off-screen work embodies his spirit of generosity and humility, supports many causes including wildlife conservation. Chan is ambassador of Save China’s Tigers, an organization seeking to save the endangered South China tiger through breeding and reintroduction into the wild.

Australian-American actress George, who appears on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom,” has worked with her husband, Sean Penn, and his nonprofit relief organization, CORE, in establishing COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics throughout the country. Last year, George raised funds for the conservation of wildlife, land and communities by producing and hosting the Australian Wildfire Relief Event at the L.A. Zoo.

For information, visit lazoo.org/beastlyball.