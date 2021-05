Wally Moran and the staff at Wood & Vine are truly touched and humbled by the outpouring of support locals and friends have shown since the restaurant reopened. They are welcoming guests back to the corner of Hollywood and Vine with a new three-course menu on Tuesday through Thursday. It changes weekly and is designed for sharing. This week’s menu includes a signature cocktail, fried ricotta with house tomato sauce and chives, rack of lamb with rapini and fingerling potatoes and a choice of dessert for $75 per couple. Tax and service charge not included. 6280 Hollywood Blvd., (323)334-3360.