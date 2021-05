The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office is warning people to beware of social security scams in which perpetrators attempt to steal identities.

The scams commonly target seniors and involve a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller tells the victim their social security number has been compromised and they may become ineligible for benefits.

Hang up on such calls. Never provide a social security number. For information, call (800)772-1213.