Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in “Anna & Sergei – Live from Florence,” a world premiere livestreamed musical event benefiting the Wallis on Sunday, May 16, at 5 p.m., and available for on-demand streaming through Sunday, May 23.

Produced by Hershey Felder Presents, directed by Felder and Stefano de Carli, and a book by Felder, “Anna and Sergei” is the story of a very strange meeting between composer Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty, the Princess Anastasia. Featuring Rachmaninoff’s most beloved melodies and music, it takes place as a memory play in the house in which the Russian Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills. Starring Felder, the production’s special guests are Ekaterina Siurina as Natalia Alexandrovna Rachmaninoff and Igor Polesitsky as Dr. Golitzin. Tickets, including a VIP package with exclusive benefits, are now on sale.

“The Los Angeles premiere of this new work had originally been set to close out our 2019-2020 Season nearly a year ago prior to the pandemic, so we’re pleased that Hershey’s fans who were looking forward to it at the Wallis are able to share this debut as a live streamed performance,” the Wallis’ Artistic Director Paul Crewes said.

Tickets are $55 per household for viewing on smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. A VIP package with exclusive benefits is available for $110 per household, featuring the livestream of “Anna & Sergei” plus an additional week to view the recording; a Zoom question-and-answer talkback with Felder (date to be announced); and access to a Russian cooking feature with Felder. Tickets cannot be transferred or shared.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit TheWallis.org/Sergei.