Saving the Earth from A to Z, a group of university student volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God, recently participated in an environmental cleanup along Hollywood Boulevard near Vermont Avenue. The grassroots project was an effort to implement sustainable development goals inspired by the United Nations.

Approximately 100 volunteers from UCLA, USC, Cal State Northridge and Cal Poly Pomona convened on May 5 near Hollywood Boulevard and Vermont Avenue to beautify the neighborhood. Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, kicked off the event by encouraging volunteers and presenting a certificate of appreciation to Saving the Earth from A to Z.

“This effort demonstrates that we collectively care about our surroundings,” O’Farrell said. “If areas are safe and clean, people feel better about being in them.”

The event specifically focused on removing food cartons and medical waste, including masks carelessly discarded on streets and sidewalks. Volunteers collected approximately 100 bags of trash. For information, visit asez.org.