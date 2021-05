Three people are in custody and have been charged for a double murder on May 3 in a mini-mall parking lot near Crenshaw and Washington boulevards.

Two men were found dead at approximately 1 a.m. in the parking lot, victims of a shooting that allegedly occurred after an argument at a restaurant and bar in the mini-mall, police said. One of the deceased men, Ruben Vasquez, 26, of Los Angeles, was not involved in the argument and was an innocent victim, said Lt. John Radtke, of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Unit. Vasquez was found seated behind the wheel of his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female victim also believed to have been a bystander suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, was taken to a hospital and is recovering, Radtke added.

Police found the other victim, Marlon Carrillo, 44, of Los Angeles, lying in the parking lot in front of a 7-Eleven store in the same mini-mall. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Radtke said Carrillo came to the strip mall after his son had been involved in an argument with patrons inside the restaurant and bar. The son had left but the people with whom he had been arguing were still at the scene when the elder Carrillo arrived, he added. A confrontation allegedly ensued between Carrillo and the suspects before gunfire erupted, Radtke said.

The suspects in custody were identified as Jose Hernandez, 32; Jobany Villatoro, 43; and Gerardo Delcampo, 44, all of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Hernandez and Villatoro, and they are being held on $2 million bail. Accessory to murder charges were filed against Delcampo, who is also facing firearms and narcotics possession charges and is being held on $2 million bail.

Delcampo was taken into custody on May 3 by detectives serving a search warrant at an undisclosed location, police said. Hernandez and Villatoro were arrested on May 18 by an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force.

No further information was available about how police solved the case because of the ongoing court proceedings, although Radtke said detectives worked tirelessly to identify the suspects.

Anyone with further information is urged to call investigators at (213)382-9470.