Enjoy an afternoon of jazz livestreamed from the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., via Zoom. Bass player Darryl “Dnotes” Harris, who frequently plays with Stevie Wonder, will be joined by lead guitarist Bray Ghiglia, acoustic guitarist and vocalist Sariyah Idan, vocalists Chezere Brathwaite and Camille Lourde Wyatt, and other surprise guests for an afternoon of jazz standards, original music, freestyle jazz and chart-topping hits. Tickets are free and viewers are encouraged to enjoy brunch during the performances. Donations are welcome. theatricum.com/jazzbrunch.