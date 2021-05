Join the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles for “The Story of the Fabulous Fong Wan: Chinese Herbalist, Nightclub Owner and Showman” on Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. Art Deco Society Board Member Randy Chong will share stories about his great grandfather, Fong Wan, and his empire in the Bay Area during the Art Deco-era. Wan arrived in San Francisco at the age of 17 in 1900 with $10. He became a well-known herbalist, but his business acumen led to much larger ventures, including a café, department store, shrimping fleet, multiple restaurants and nightclubs in Oakland and San Francisco. With exotic fan dancers, magicians, acrobats and singers from China, the venues were very popular from the 1930s to 1950s. Tickets are $10. artdecola.org.