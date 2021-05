TAG Gallery is holding exhibitions by artists Chung-Ping Cheng, Bruce Sanders, Rhonda C.R. Burton and Sean Yang from Tuesday, May 11, through Saturday, June 5. The ‘Los Angeles Open” exhibit featuring 21 local artists is also on display in the upstairs Sky Gallery. A reception will be held on May 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. RSVP requested. taggallery.net.