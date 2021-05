The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted on May 25 to support H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act of 2021, a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles).

The vote came on the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, 10th District, said it is essential to support the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act of 2021.

“It has been one year since George Floyd was murdered at the hands of a Minnesota police officer while his fellow officers stood by. A year later, although our friends and neighbors no longer convene on the streets to collectively voice our discontent, we now convene around the halls of government, ready to support new policy that meaningfully, strategically and pointedly dismantles systemic racism,” said Ridley-Thomas, who co-introduced the resolution with Councilman Curren Price, 9th District. “As a city, we must continue to raise our voice in support of efforts to end the senseless violence toward people of color and in particular, African Americans, at the hands of law enforcement.”

Officials said much work has been done at the local and federal levels to reimagine public safety. H.R. 1280 will further address policing policies and issues nationwide, including increasing accountability for law enforcement misconduct; restricting the use of practices such as no-knock warrants, chokeholds and carotid holds; enhancing transparency and data collection; and establishing best practices and training requirements. The bill has been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and is currently awaiting consideration in the Senate.

“Many of my friends on the council remember the pain of not getting national reforms enacted after Rodney King was beaten 30 years ago,” Bass said. “I hope that acting this time on the heels of the torturous murder of George Floyd, we can enact real, substantive change to our policing system.”