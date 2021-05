Work on the Purple Line Extension subway project continues along the route.

At the future subway stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega, work is primarily occurring on appendage structures, which are underground rooms and pathways that house vital systems, as well as entrances and exits. At the future subway stations at Wilshire/Rodeo and Century City/Constellation, crews are excavating and providing support or tunneling.

The work requires intermittent lane and sidewalk closures along Wilshire Boulevard from Century City to Wilshire/Western. In Beverly Hills, the current phase of construction at the Wilshire/Rodeo station is anticipated to continue through the end of 2022, and construction at the Wilshire/La Cienega station is also ongoing above and below ground. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards. Later this month, westbound Wilshire Boulevard may be reduced to one lane daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gale Drive will also be intermittently closed daily north of Wilshire Boulevard.

At the future Wilshire/Fairfax station, work continues in a staging area near Wilshire Boulevard and Ogden Drive, as well as at the southwest corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. Ogden Drive will be closed intermittently and Orange Grove Avenue will remain closed through next January.

Underground work at Wilshire/La Brea is being done where construction staging yards are located on the northwest and southwest corners of the intersection. Concrete deliveries and tunneling support continues at the site. Weekend lane closures may be implemented on Wilshire Boulevard at La Brea Avenue.

For questions and concerns, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.