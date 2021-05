The state of California’s “Your Actions Save Lives” campaign, which provides Californians with information about how to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, is partnering with local artists to reach disproportionately impacted communities throughout the state. The program features a variety of artwork with empowering public health messages of protecting one another, resilience and community.

Developed in partnership with the Center at Sierra Health Foundation, the arts initiative is designed to raise awareness of critical actions Californians have taken to help stop the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, washing hands, physical distancing and getting vaccinated.

“These accomplished artists are tapping into their culture and creativity to share empowering messages with communities that have been hard hit by COVID-19,” said Chet P. Hewitt, president and CEO of the Center at Sierra Health Foundation. “Art has incredible power and we believe these works will spark important conversations, connections and inspiration throughout the state.”

More than 20 artists are using a variety of art forms and cultural symbolism to connect with communities through empowering messages to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Most of the artists are from the communities where their art is being produced. The project engages Latino, Black/African American, Asian American/Pacific Islander, Native American/Indigenous and LGBTQ artists and communities.

The program launched in April with installations and performances through June. Many installations will be displayed for at least six months. Art installation dates will vary by location. Artwork is sited in disproportionately impacted communities to reach ethnically and linguistically diverse audiences throughout California. In Los Angeles, Raul Baltazar will put on a one-day performance of “No Rona!,” a 20-mile bike ride from South to East L.A.

For information, visit covid19.ca.gov.