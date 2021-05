National Apple Day at the Pie Hole

Thursday, May 13, the Pie Hole is celebrating National Apple Day at all locations by giving customers a free caramel apple pie hole with purchase of any menu item. It’s a bite-sized miniature version of the Pie Hole’s Mom’s Apple Crumble Pie, made from a generational family recipe. The Pie Hole makes their apple pie with slices of delicious spiced apples atop a flaky butter crust with a crunchy, crumbly upper crust. Pies by the slice sell for $8.25, and a whole pie is $45. Be sure to check out the Pie Pints (a pint jar filled with ice cream and topped with Mom’s Apple Crumble) for $15. Free caramel apple pie holes are available in-store only, but customers can place orders online for delivery at thepieholela.com and nationwide delivery via Goldbelly. 6314 Hollywood Blvd., (323)963-5174.

Art-focused Culina Ristorante + Caffè

Culina and Vinoteca at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills relaunched with a new dining space – the Spumanti Room and front patio Culina Caffè. Guests will appreciate the new installations and art-focused coffee cups designed by local artists, including the well-known Global Angel Wing’s artist Colette Miller, followed by the hotel’s resident artistic floral designer Jeff Leatham, actor and accomplished artist Billy Zane and visual artist Sharon Barnes. Their unique coffee cup artwork and the caffè’s baristas’ one-of-a-kind coffee and designs enhance the pleasure of coffee drinking. Colette Miller painted angel wings at Culina Caffè for guests to stop in and take pictures. Culina Caffè’s new coffee program is in partnership with coffee suppliers and will be making a monthly donation to a local organization in need. Open daily; come in for coffee starting at 8 a.m. 300 S. Doheny Drive, (310)860-4000.

Dog Haus opens in Santa Monica

The acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept has opened in Santa Monica at Colony’s kitchen. Now through May 19, Dog Haus is giving away free Haus Dogs and offering Open Haus combo specials at reduced prices for pickup or delivery. Dog Haus also offers burgers and sausage proteins from Beyond Meat and from Impossible Foods. This location is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Order takeout through Colony’s in-store kiosk online at ordercolony.com. Pick-up at 11419 Santa Monica Blvd.

Jeni’s Ice Creams opens in Playa Vista

At the new Free Market development, Jeni’s crave-worthy classic Frosé, dairy-free dark chocolate truffle and brand-new buttercream birthday cake are available. Recently, Jeni’s went viral for selling out a collaboration with America’s sweetheart, Dolly Parton. The brand also created a White House chocolate chip flavor in honor of Joe Biden’s inauguration. Go online for other locations. jenis.com. 12751 Millennium Road, Suite 5-195, (213)814-0590.

Flower Burger opens in L.A.

A colorful plant-based burger concept based in Italy just opened their first North American location in L.A. as a delivery-only ghost kitchen in Culver City. The owners have plans to open a brick-and-mortar shop this summer in West Hollywood. Helmed by L.A.-based entrepreneur Elena Platt in collaboration with restaurateur Barbara Lazaroff, Flower Burger features six vibrant and colorful plant-based burgers, integrating a variety of all-natural ingredients imported from Italy. The Jungle Burger is an oat and red bean patty, along with oven-baked zucchini and a green bun colored with spirulina powder and turmeric. The Classic Chickpea and Spicy Chickpea burgers patties are served on a turmeric-colored yellow bun, and the Cherry Bomb features a lentil-based patty with a pink bun that is colored with cherry and beetroot extract. Those who order the signature Flower Burger with a red kidney bean patty and violet bun colored with purple carrot extract, can have Flower Burger’s proprietary Flower Cheddar. It’s a lactose and dairy-free cheese derived from coconut oil. Flower Burger offers diners a choice of potato wedges and edamame, plus desserts that include a coconut-based frozen treat layered with espresso, cocoa-roasted almonds and hazelnuts. Flower Burger is available for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and soon will extend their hours. Call or order via delivery platforms including Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. Culver City, (323)452-9228.

Breakfast Republic opens

West Hollywood’s brunch scene has expanded with San Diego’s popular brunch concept, Breakfast Republic, opening its first L.A. County location in West Hollywood. A ribbon cutting ceremony for Southern California’s fastest-growing, non-franchised breakfast concept was held May 12. Breakfast Republic has Instagram-worthy menu items matching its photogenic brunch-inspired décor that includes egg-shaped chairs and whisk-shaped light fixtures. Menu items range from churro pancakes, banana split French toast and breakfast bacon mac and cheese. Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. breakfastrepublic.com. 7141 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 500, (310)774-0210.

Sunday vegan supper

Buffalo Market developed a Sunday Supper lasagna with the help of Italian chef Vincent Giovanni. With his skill and some of his own family traditions, he has transformed the traditional Italian lasagna into one that’s made with 100% plant-based ingredients. One is six layers and entirely gluten-free. They replace pasta with fresh zucchini and eggplant, alternating them with a sauce rich with tomatoes, fresh eggplant and herbs, olives and a unique mix of spices. The second lasagna is a take on the traditional sausage recipe with sweet peppers and cheeses. All are vegan. Order online and have it delivered to your door. Go to buffalomarket.com/collections/sunday-supper.

Brunch at Lucky’s in Malibu

Lucky’s at the Malibu Country Mart is now serving classic favorites such as eggs Benedict, omelettes and quiche along with Lucky’s famed filet mignon with eggs, huevos rancheros and smoked Scottish salmon with a toasted bagel with all the trimmings. Hearty items include a Spanish chorizo breakfast burrito and a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Sip a mimosa, Bellini or a signature Malibu Manhattan made with Maker’s Mark bourbon, sweet vermouth and Fee Brothers bitters. Open Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 3835 Cross Creek Road, Unit 18, Malibu. (310)317-0099.

Sunright Tea Studio

Visit Sunright Tea Studio on Sawtelle Boulevard or Little Tokyo in Downtown Los Angeles to sip the new mochi matcha frostie with red bean, or the brown sugar espresso boba oat milk, each shaken 17 times. 2206 Sawtelle Blvd., (424)423-0129; 134 S. Central Ave., (213)758-8888.